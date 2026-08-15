Man, woman killed after being ejected in trike motorcycle rollover wreck in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two people, both 79 years old, were killed after a trike motorcycle ran off the road and overturned multiple times in rural Prince George County on Saturday morning.

Prince George County Police were called to the 6600 block of Prince George Drive around 11:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Officers arrived to find two people with life-threatening injuries.

Fire and EMS crews treated both victims at the scene before taken to Southside Regional Medical Center.

The driver, Ronnie D. Waddel of Chester, and passenger, Jenella A. Walls of Charles City, were pronounced dead at hospital.

"A preliminary investigation found the trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on Prince George Drive when it left the right side of the roadway and overturned multiple times, ejecting both riders," officials said.

Both victims were wearing DOT-approved helmets, police said.

The department's Crash Team is investigating and officials said it is unclear if other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help police is urged to call Prince George County Police at 804-733-2770.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.