Smoke alarm credited with saving Prince George family from kitchen fire that killed 2 cats

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Six Prince George County residents are out of their home following a kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire claimed the lives of two cats.

According to Prince George County Fire and EMS, the fire was first reported in the 5500 block of Willow Oak Drive at 1:47 p.m. Initial reports indicate that the fire started in the kitchen.

The family's smoke detectors were functional and sounding when first responders arrived.

One resident was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and no other injuries were reported. Two cats did die in the fire.

The household of two adults and four children are displaced following the fire. Investigators say the home sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with their immediate needs.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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