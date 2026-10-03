Richmond CAO to look into "potential relationship" that could jeopardize solar PPA ordinances

RICHMOND, Va. —

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula has directed Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald to look into a "potential relationship" in one of the city's departments that "could put the legitimacy of the solar PPA ordinances into jeopardy," Avula said in a statement Friday evening.

"Over the last several days my Administration has continued to work with City Council to bring back the solar PPA ordinances. While I still believe in the benefits of this project, late this afternoon I learned of a potential relationship in one of our departments that could put the legitimacy of the solar PPA ordinances in jeopardy," Avula said. "As a result, I am no longer requesting that Council reconsider the solar PPA ordinances, and I am directing the CAO to look into the situation immediately. To the advocates and supporters of the solar PPA ordinances, I am deeply grateful to you for your dedication and commitment to building a sustainable Richmond."

The announcement comes after Council Member Sarah Abubaker confirmed at a meeting this week that an investigation into the procurement of the solar panel project had been opened by Inspector General Foster Curtiss.

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The proposal, which would have added solar panels to up to 39 buildings in downtown Richmond, was shot down at a meeting Monday.

Concerns were previously raised by city council members regarding the proposed contract and timeline for its approval.

We've reached out to Curtiss for more information, and he said he could not comment on an active investigation.

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