Henrico Clear the Shelter adoption drive continues Sunday with pets from multiple Virginia shelters

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Six animal rescue organizations came together Saturday at the Henrico Police Animal Shelter for Clear the Shelter — and the results were record-breaking.

A total of 47 animals found forever homes, the highest number of animals adopted in the history of the Clear the Shelter event.

Laura Cotterman with Furbish Thrift called the turnout "phenomenal."

"We have about 60 dogs, cats, kittens, puppies here today [Saturday], and I think at least half of them have already been adopted and gone home. So it's going to be a record adoption event," Cotterman said.

Dozens of dogs, cats, and kittens were available for adoption as people came out visit homeless animals from the six participating organizations:



Cumberland Animal Control & Shelter

Hanover County Animal Protection

Henrico Police Animal Shelter

Louisa County Animal Shelter

Petersburg Animal Care & Control

Sussex County Animal Shelter

For those who missed Saturday's event, a second adoption event is taking place on Sunday at the Henrico Police Animal Shelter on Woodman Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

Adoption fees vary by shelter, with some as low as $10. Attendees do not have to be Henrico residents, but must be 18 or older and have a valid photo ID.

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