Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Clover Hill Cavaliers

2025 record: 0-10

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Matt Hutchings (2nd season, 33-35 career record)

Returning starters: 12

Of note: Clover Hill is looking to turn the page after suffering just the third winless season in program history in 2025. Despite the 0-10 record, the Cavaliers showed signs of progress down the stretch, with two of their final three losses decided by three points or less. Head coach Matt Hutchings believes momentum is building after the program posted its best summer participation numbers since his return to his alma mater. The Cavaliers return 12 starters, led by standout RB/LB Xavier Nasah, and will rely on an experienced defense while breaking in a first-year starting quarterback.

