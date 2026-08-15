Virginia leaders 'praying for healing, recovery, and strength' after VSU shooting

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia leaders are expressing their support for the Virginia State University community after a shooting near the Quad Annexes injured five people, including at least one student, early Saturday morning.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger said her family is praying for the injured.

"Adam and I are praying for a quick recovery for those who were shot this morning at Virginia State University, and our thoughts are with the VSU community. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who responded to the scene," Spanberger said.

Adam and I are praying for a quick recovery for those who were shot this morning at Virginia State University, and our thoughts are with the VSU community. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who responded to the scene. https://t.co/DaAtLVJlJv — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) August 15, 2026

Attorney General Jay Jones said he has been in direct contact with VSU President Abdullah.

"We are monitoring reports of a shooting at VSU. My thoughts are with the students, faculty, staff, families, and law enforcement impacted. I've been in touch with President Abdullah and am praying for healing, recovery, and strength for the entire VSU community," Jones said.

We are monitoring reports of a shooting at @VSU_1882. My thoughts are with the students, faculty, staff, families, and law enforcement impacted. I’ve been in touch with President Abdullah and am praying for healing, recovery, and strength for the entire VSU community. — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) August 15, 2026

Sen. Mark Warner called the shooting devastating.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of a shooting early this morning on Virginia State University's campus," Warner wrote. "I'm thinking of all who were injured and of the entire VSU community after this tragedy. It's devastating to see another Virginia campus harmed by gun violence."

I’m heartbroken to hear of a shooting early this morning on Virginia State University’s campus. I’m thinking of all who were injured and of the entire VSU community after this tragedy. It’s devastating to see another Virginia campus harmed by gun violence. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 15, 2026

Rep. Rob Wittman said no student should ever fear for their safety on a college campus.

"I am horrified and heartbroken to hear about the mass shooting that occurred at VSU early this morning," Wittman wrote." My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire VSU community. I am praying for the victims' full and swift recovery. No student should ever have to fear for their safety on a college campus, and I am grateful for the swift response by law enforcement."

I am horrified and heartbroken to hear about the mass shooting that occurred at VSU early this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire VSU community. I am praying for the victims’ full and swift recovery. No student should ever have… — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) August 15, 2026

House Speaker Don Scott said he was "deeply troubled" by news of the shooting.

"Mellanda and I are praying for everyone injured, especially the person in critical condition, and for the entire VSU community. We're grateful to the first responders and law enforcement on the scene, and we'll continue closely following the investigation," Scott said.

I’m deeply troubled by the news out of Virginia State University this morning. Mellanda and I are praying for everyone injured, especially the person in critical condition, and for the entire VSU community. We’re grateful to the first responders and law enforcement on the scene,… https://t.co/RH8tDtG55N — Speaker Don Scott (@SpeakerDonScott) August 15, 2026

State Sen. Lashrecse Aird, whose district includes VSU, said no student or parent should have to experience this.

"No parent or student should endure this as part of their college experience. My heart is with every member of the VSU community impacted. I've made myself available to ensure our students have every resource and all the support they need during this difficult time," Aird said.

No parent or student should endure this as part of their college experience.



My heart is with every member of the VSU community impacted. I’ve made myself available to ensure our students have every resource and all the support they need during this difficult time. https://t.co/gnbS8Dhm9e — Senator Lashrecse Aird (@lashrecseaird) August 15, 2026

Five people were shot outside VSU dormitories in the 3300 block of Boisseau Street around 1:30 a.m.

One victim, who initially had life-threatening injuries, has been upgraded to critical condition, university officials said. The remaining four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the five victims has been confirmed as a VSU student, who has since been released from the hospital.

The campus lockdown was lifted around 8:20 a.m. VSU Police, the ATF, and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office are assisting Chesterfield County Police with the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been announced.

Classes are set to begin at the Historically Black University on Monday. The school welcomed nearly 1,500 new students with a special pinning ceremony Friday morning.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or VSU Police at 804-524-5411.