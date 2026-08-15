VSU on lockdown after shooting left multiple people grazed by bullets, Crime Insider sources say

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University remains on lockdown after a shooting involving multiple suspects near the Quad Annexes in the area of Boisseau Street and Third Avenue early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street at 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to online emergency communications logs for the department.

Multiple people were shot, according to VSU officials. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that while multiple people were hit, their injuries appear to be graze wounds.

"The campus community is asked to continue to avoid the area and follow all law enforcement instructions," officials said.

No additional details about arrests or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

VSU Police and the Chesterfield Police are actively investigating the incident, university officials said.

Classes are set to begin at the historic university on Monday. The school welcomed nearly 1,500 new students with a special pinning ceremony Friday morning, featuring NFL MVP Cam Newton as the guest speaker.

If you have information that could help detectives, call VSU Police at 804-524-5411 or Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

SCENE VIDEO: Virginia State University on lockdown after multiple people were shot

SCENE VIDEO: Virginia State University on lockdown after multiple people were shot

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.