Virginia State University welcomes 1,500 freshmen with pinning ceremony featuring Cam Newton

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University welcomed nearly 1,500 new Trojans Friday morning with a special pinning ceremony, featuring NFL MVP Cam Newton as the guest speaker.
Each student received either a tie or a set of pearls with a VSU pendant, took an oath administered by the SGA president, and was presented with a Trojan pin — a visible symbol of the expectation that they will graduate in four years.
"Today all of our students will receive either a tie or a set of pearls that have a VSU pendant, and then in here they will take an oath that's given by our SGA president, and they will receive a Trojan pin, the same one that I have on today, that kind of they can wear their whole year with the expectation that they're graduating in 4 years," said Alexis Brooks-Walter, senior vice president for student success and administration.
Brooks-Walter said the ceremony is the culmination of a week of activities designed to set students up for success.
"We've had student success workshops, meeting with alums, meeting with faculty, meeting with their advisors, and today is a celebration to celebrate next week, our first day of class," Brooks-Walter said.
Classes begin at VSU in Chesterfield County on Monday.
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