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Virginia State University welcomes 1,500 freshmen with pinning ceremony featuring Cam Newton

Virginia State University kicked off the new academic year with a pinning ceremony for nearly 1,500 incoming Trojans, featuring NFL MVP Cam Newton as the guest speaker. Classes begin Monday.
Virginia State University welcomed nearly 1,500 new Trojans with a pinning ceremony featuring NFL MVP Cam Newton as guest speaker. Classes begin Monday.
Virginia State University welcomes 1,500 freshmen with pinning ceremony featuring Cam Newton
VSU welcomes 1,500 freshmen with pinning ceremony featuring Cam Newton
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ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University welcomed nearly 1,500 new Trojans Friday morning with a special pinning ceremony, featuring NFL MVP Cam Newton as the guest speaker.

Each student received either a tie or a set of pearls with a VSU pendant, took an oath administered by the SGA president, and was presented with a Trojan pin — a visible symbol of the expectation that they will graduate in four years.

"Today all of our students will receive either a tie or a set of pearls that have a VSU pendant, and then in here they will take an oath that's given by our SGA president, and they will receive a Trojan pin, the same one that I have on today, that kind of they can wear their whole year with the expectation that they're graduating in 4 years," said Alexis Brooks-Walter, senior vice president for student success and administration.

Brooks-Walter said the ceremony is the culmination of a week of activities designed to set students up for success.

"We've had student success workshops, meeting with alums, meeting with faculty, meeting with their advisors, and today is a celebration to celebrate next week, our first day of class," Brooks-Walter said.

Classes begin at VSU in Chesterfield County on Monday.

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