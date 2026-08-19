Sunshine today, some storms return Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny for much of today. It will be a little less humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered storms on Thursday, mainly in the late afternoon through sunset. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms, as some storms could produce some strong gusts.

That cold front will get hung up to our south, and with some areas of low pressure riding along it, some showers and storms will be possible Friday, especially in the evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Rain chances will increase for Friday night.

A few showers and storms are still possible Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

An isolated storm is possible Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Dry weather is expected Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

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