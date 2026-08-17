Former Richmond breast surgeon fined in Alabama for prescribing controlled substances without certificate

RICHMOND, Va. — A former Richmond breast surgeon who surrendered her Virginia medical license earlier this year was recently fined by a medical board in another state where she remains licensed to practice.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners fined Dr. Sasa Grae Espino $1,500 on June 18 for issuing prescriptions for controlled substances without possessing an Alabama Controlled Substances Certificate.

Alabama state law requires any physician who prescribes controlled substances to annually obtain the certificate.

According to a Joint Settlement Agreement, Espino admitted that between Dec. 31, 2025, and May 7, 2026, she issued approximately 143 prescriptions for controlled substances without possessing the certificate.

Espino surrendered her license to practice medicine in Virginia on July 1, after the Virginia Board of Medicine said she violated the regulations governing the practice of medicine in her care and treatment of two patients previously profiled by CBS 6.

Watch: Virginia breast surgeon facing dozens of malpractice lawsuits surrenders license

Virginia breast surgeon facing dozens of malpractice lawsuits surrenders license

"That was great news, I've been waiting for it for months,” said Mandy Moore, who has filed a lawsuit against Espino.

WTVR Mandy Moore (left) and Audrey Andrews

Espino is facing dozens of medical malpractice lawsuits in Richmond filed since June of last year.

The majority of the lawsuits claim she breached the standard of care by performing breast reconstruction surgeries she was not qualified to perform.

"I'm sorry it came to this where a lot of us got hurt, scarred for life, multiple surgeries, something that is not going to go away,” Audrey Andrews, who has filed a lawsuit against Espino, said.

Watch: 6 women sue Richmond breast surgeon: 'She has torn down my self-esteem'

6 women sue Richmond breast surgeon: 'She has torn down my self-esteem'

Espino's lawyers said in late February they deny all allegations of negligence in the lawsuits Espino had been served with.

They stated her specialized fellowship education, training, and surgical experience qualifies her to perform breast reconstruction surgeries.

CBS 6 reached out to Espino's lawyers about the Alabama fine and we are waiting to hear back.

Espino received her Alabama medical license in November 2024, one month before she left the Richmond Breast Center.

According to legal filings, Espino moved to Montgomery, Alabama, to take a position there.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.