Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: L.C. Bird Skyhawks

2025 record: 7-5

Season result: Defeated Western Branch 35-7 in 1st round of Region 6A playoffs, lost to Oscar Smith 50-0 in Region 6A Semifinal

Head Coach: Gerard Johnson (1st season, 12-20 career record at Caroline & Stafford)

Returning starters: 19

Of note: L.C. Bird enters 2026 with a familiar face in charge as Gerard Johnson takes over as head coach after spending last season at Stafford. The former Skyhawk assistant inherits a program that has reached the postseason in five consecutive seasons and returns 19 starters from last year's squad. LSU commits Chris and Isaiah Whitehead headlines a talented and experienced roster. Johnson plans to maintain Bird's trademark physical style of football while adding a few new wrinkles of his own.

