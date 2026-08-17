Cumberland Hospital abuse cases settle after 6 years of investigations and litigation

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 40 plaintiffs have reached a settlement in civil litigation stemming from abuse and neglect allegations at Cumberland Children's Hospital in New Kent County, ending a six-year legal fight.

The plaintiffs have settled their civil claims against Cumberland Children's Hospital in New Kent County, according to a source, bringing an end to litigation that began after CBS 6 first investigated the allegations at the facility in 2019.

Court records show the second three-week civil trial involving three plaintiffs, which was scheduled to begin Monday, has been settled. The amount of the settlement will not be disclosed.

CBS 6 began investigating claims of sexual and physical abuse at the New Kent children's hospital in 2019 after Virginia State Police confirmed the facility had been under criminal investigation for child abuse and neglect since 2017.

Among the cases CBS 6's Laura French investigated was that of Jackson Haddon, a nonverbal teen who was intentionally burned by behavior tech Stacey Burrell, who was convicted and served one year in jail after pouring scalding water on him. CBS 6 challenged the initial unfounded report by social services.

"They were supposed to help him and they hurt him," Jackson's mother, Shannon Haddon, said in a 2021 interview with French.

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Former patients filed the first multi-million-dollar lawsuit in October 2020 against former psychotherapist Hershel "Mickey" Harden, the hospital, its parent company, and former medical director Daniel Davidow. Harden died by suicide the day he was supposed to enter into a plea deal.

Dozens of female patients accused Davidow of inappropriately touching them in their groin area during admissions exams.

"Dr. Davidow wasn't taking the femoral pulse of male patients, he wasn't taking the femoral pulse when their parents were in the room, he was taking the femoral pulse of patients when they were alone when they didn't have somebody there to speak for them and when they were the most vulnerable," attorney Kevin Biniazan explained after the suit was filed.

In September 2024, three former patients who alleged they were victims of Davidow were awarded $360 million in the first civil trial, which was part of a $930 million suit. A judge later reduced that award to just over $241 million.

Renee Hanania, the mother of former patient Branden Petro, made a promise in February 2020 that she would hold those responsible accountable.

"I'm going to make sure that those who made my son suffer and those who made all of those children suffer pay," Hanania said when French interviewed her in 2020.

Hanania also reflected on the family's decision to seek treatment at the facility.

"The worst thing that we ever did in our lives was come to Cumberland Hospital. I wish I could take it back," Hanania added.

Hanania described the condition her son was in after his time at the hospital.

"He was unresponsive, he had bruises all over his body he wasn't right medically," Hanania said.

In 2024 a judge in New Kent acquitted Davidow of criminal charges on similar allegations involving two former patients. Davidow no longer holds a medical license.

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