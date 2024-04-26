Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Judge finds Virginia doctor not guilty in sex abuse trial

What was supposed to be the final day of the trial of the former medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County was canceled because the judge fell ill.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 15:26:28-04

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A judge found Dr. Daniel Davidow not guilty of sexually abusing two of his former female patients. The verdict, read Friday afternoon, concluded the week-long trial of the former medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents. CBS 6 has extensively covered this case since 2020.

Davidow himself took the stand Friday to testify in his defense.

He was previously charged with four felonies after two accusers said they were abused inside the hospital when they were underage patients.

Davidow pleaded not guilty at the start of the bench trial.

During opening statements, New Kent Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Renick said the state had every reason to believe the two accusers, and that the prosecution would prove that Davidow committed actions with lascivious intent.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley told the court that Davidow “adamantly denies” that any inappropriate touching took place.

Tap the link below to read previous coverage of the trial and investigation.

Davidow New Kent Court.png

Local News

What you need to know about sex abuse trial of Virginia doctor

Laura French
3:13 PM, Apr 25, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone