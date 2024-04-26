Judge finds Virginia doctor not guilty in sex abuse trial

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A judge found Dr. Daniel Davidow not guilty of sexually abusing two of his former female patients. The verdict, read Friday afternoon, concluded the week-long trial of the former medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents. CBS 6 has extensively covered this case since 2020.

Davidow himself took the stand Friday to testify in his defense.

He was previously charged with four felonies after two accusers said they were abused inside the hospital when they were underage patients.

Davidow pleaded not guilty at the start of the bench trial.

During opening statements, New Kent Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Renick said the state had every reason to believe the two accusers, and that the prosecution would prove that Davidow committed actions with lascivious intent.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley told the court that Davidow “adamantly denies” that any inappropriate touching took place.

