The judge called in sick. Here's what you need to about sex abuse trial of Virginia doctor

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- What was supposed to be the final day of the trial of the former medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County was canceled because the judge fell ill.

Thursday was also the day that Dr. Daniel Davidow was set to take the stand to testify in his own defense.

That will happen Friday when court resumes at 9 a.m. Two other witnesses are also scheduled to testify, but there could be other witnesses that may get recalled. Closing arguments will follow and a verdict is expected before the end of the day.

Davidow is charged with four felony sex crimes, including two counts of aggravated sexual battery of someone who is incapacitated, and two counts of object sexual penetration by force.

Both accusers say they were abused inside the hospital while they were underage patients.

Davidow pleaded not guilty at the start of the bench trial, which the doctor chose as opposed to a jury trial. The defense also acknowledged that no plea agreements had been offered.

During opening statements, New Kent Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Renick said the state had every reason to believe the two accusers, and that the prosecution would prove that Davidow committed actions with lascivious intent.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley told the court that Davidow “adamantly denies” that any inappropriate touching took place. He also states that Davidow did not perform pelvic exams.

Both accusers claim that Davidow, who was forced out of the hospital in February 2020, would fraudulently check their femoral pulse - located in the groin area - and that he placed his hands beneath their undergarments and penetrated them. They also said he made them uncomfortable during breast exams.

Witnesses for the defense testified that they never saw Dr. Davidow do anything inappropriate and they did not receive any complaints about Davidow from either accuser.

Wednesday’s proceedings started with the judge, the defense, and the prosecution traveling to Cumberland for a physical tour of the hospital’s examination room, and also included the prosecution challenging the “culture of safety” at the hospital, by referencing a prior abuse case that ended with a Cumberland staffer being convicted and jailed.

