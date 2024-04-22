Trial begins in case of Virginia doctor accused of sexually abusing former patients

RICHMOND, Va. -- The criminal trial began Monday for the former medical director of a children’s hospital in New Kent County, and the man accused of sexually abusing two former female patients.

Dr. Daniel Davidow is charged with four felony sex crimes, including two counts of aggravated sexual battery of someone who is incapacitated, and two counts of object sexual penetration by force.

Both accusers say they were abused inside the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents.

Davidow pleaded not guilty at the start of the bench trial, which the doctor chose as opposed to a jury trial. The defense also acknowledged that no plea agreements had been offered.

During opening statements, New Kent Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Renick said the state had every reason to believe the two accusers, and that the prosecution would prove that Davidow committed actions with lascivious intent.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley told the court that Davidow “adamantly denies” that any inappropriate touching took place. He also states that Davidow did not perform pelvic exams.

Both accusers claim that Davidow, who was forced out of the hospital in February 2020, would fraudulently check their femoral pulse - located in the groin area - and that he placed his hands beneath their undergarments and penetrated them.

The first accuser to testify Monday, claims she was assaulted multiple times during two separate stays at Cumberland. She testified that each time it happened after she was given the antipsychotic drug Thorazine, which she said always made her feel “out of it.”

The second accuser testified she was abused by Davidow during her intake exam in 2018.

Both women also say Davidow at times touched their breasts in ways they felt were inappropriate.

During cross-examination, Cooley presented evidence of inconsistencies in how both accusers have told their stories at different times and also spoke about the multi-million dollar civil suit that both accusers and dozens of other former patients have filed against Davidow, Cumberland, and the hospital’s owner, implying that money could be a motivation for their allegations.

That led to a tense exchange with the second accuser, who stated that she did not care if she received any money, she just wanted “justice.”

Following the alleged victims, Dr. Melissa Nelson testified as the commonwealth’s expert pediatric care witness. She testified that the types of pubic hair and breast exams that Davidow is accused of doing would typically not be done on patients in their mid to upper teenage years, which was the age of both accusers at the time of the alleged crimes.

She testified that Tanner Staging, which is done to assess puberty, is primarily a visual assessment. Femoral pulse exams, she testified are typically not done on children beyond the age of 9 months.

The commonwealth rested its case Monday afternoon, and the defense made motions to dismiss based on “strikingly different” omissions and contradictions with testimony from witnesses. The judge overruled the motions.

The defense will start calling witnesses Tuesday at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

