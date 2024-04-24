Safety at Cumberland Hospital called into question in sex abuse trial of Virginia doctor

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- New Kent Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Renick challenged the “culture of safety” at the Cumberland Children’s Hospital on day three of the criminal trial of the hospital’s former medical director.

Dr. Daniel Davidow faces four felony sex charges.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley called the hospital’s former risk manager, Matthew Wiggins, as a witness Wednesday.

Wiggins testified that he had not received any complaints about Davidow from the alleged victims in the case.

Both are accusing Davidow of inappropriately touching them while performing breast exams and doing femoral pulse checks.

During cross-examination, Renick handed Wiggins a picture of former Cumberland patient Jackson Haddon, a non-verbal boy with autism.

Renick then asked Wiggins to hold the photo up and explain how Haddon was intentionally burned with hot water at the hospital by behavior tech Stacey Burrell in September 2019.

She served a year in jail.

CBS 6 exclusively obtained the photos after Burrell’s conviction.

Photo 1:

WTVR Jackson Haddon

Photo 2: This photo shows graphic content

Renick also questioned Wiggins on how policies like "doors remaining open" weren’t followed in the Haddon case, even though a nurses’ station was nearby.

Cooley pointed out that in situations like this, you can’t stop things from happening, you can only react, and said that the Haddon case was pursued all the way through court.

Other witnesses testified Wednesday that they did not see Davidow in rooms in the evening hours, and that they did not receive sexual assault complaints from the alleged victims about Davidow.

A physician testified that staging children for puberty is even more important for kids with chronic diseases. She said it’s a visual assessment for girls and for boys, part of the exam involves feeling the testicles.

Wednesday’s proceedings started with the judge, the defense, and the prosecution traveling to Cumberland for a physical tour of the hospital.

Davidow and two others will testify Thursday followed by closing arguments.

Local News Trial begins in case of Va. doctor accused of sexually abusing former patients Laura French

Local News Cumberland Hospital employees testify in sex abuse trial against Virginia doctor Laura French

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!