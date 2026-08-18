Man charged with murder, assault in downtown Richmond stabbings

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been charged in connection with two stabbings in downtown Richmond last month that left one man dead and another injured.

Jordan Condra, 36, who is unhoused, was previously charged by Virginia State Police with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer after he stabbed a U.S. Marshals Task Force member during his arrest later that same day.

Condra is charged with murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of assault during the commission of a felony. He is in custody at the Richmond Justice Center.

Richmond Police ID victim in fatal stabbing connected to serial stabbing investigation WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 18, officers responded to the 200 block of East Marshall Street, where they found a man who had been sleeping on a bench and was suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Around 6 a.m., the Richmond Ambulance Authority responded to the 100 block of East Cary Street, where first responders located a deceased adult male, Devin Sherrod, 57, who had been sleeping in a parking deck and had suffered an apparent stab wound. Sherrod was unhoused.

Watch: State police special agent stabbed; suspect shot in Richmond serial stabbing investigation

State police special agent stabbed; suspect shot in Richmond serial stabbing investigation

Around 3:30 p.m. that day, Richmond Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found Condra near East 18th and Everett streets. When Task Force members approached him, Condra stabbed one of them. That Task Force member shot Condra multiple times.

The stabbed Task Force member was hospitalized with injuries initially considered life-threatening. A second Task Force member sustained injuries during the incident and was also transported to a local hospital, with injuries not considered life-threatening. Crime Insider sources said that officer suffered a graze wound from a ricocheted bullet.

No Richmond Police Department officers were injured or discharged their weapons during the incident.

Condra was transported to a local hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app is also available. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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