Richmond police identify victim in fatal stabbing connected to serial stabbing investigation

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified the man killed in a downtown stabbing Saturday as 57-year-old Devin Sherrod, 57.

Sherrod was found stabbed in the 100 block of East Cary Street around 6:08 a.m. on July 18. First responders located Sherrod, who is unhoused, and had been sleeping in a parking deck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

The stabbing was the second in downtown Richmond that morning. About four and a half hours earlier, officers responded to the 200 block of East Marshall Street for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Officers found a man who had been sleeping on a bench suffering from a stab wound. He was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening and remains in stable condition.

Watch: State police special agent stabbed; suspect shot in Richmond serial stabbing investigation

State police special agent stabbed; suspect shot in Richmond serial stabbing investigation

Around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers found the vehicle of interest and the suspect near East 18th and Everett streets. U.S. Marshal Task Force members approached the suspect, who stabbed one of them. That member fired his gun, and the suspect was struck multiple times, police said.

The suspect, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with injuries initially considered critical. He remains in stable condition as of Monday.

The Task Force member who was stabbed was also transported to a local hospital with injuries initially considered critical and remains in stable condition. A second Task Force member sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No Richmond Police Department officers were injured or discharged their weapons during the incident.

The Virginia State Police is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The investigation into the homicide and aggravated assaults remains ongoing.

The suspect's name has not been released. Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a Saturday news conference that police had been preparing to release that information for public safety purposes, but with the suspect hospitalized, that release will come at a later date.

The motive for the stabbings remains unclear.

Richmond Richmond serial stabber shot by special agent after deadly downtown stabbing Jon Burkett

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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