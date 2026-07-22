Man charged with stabbing Virginia State Police special agent during arrest in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police has announced charges against after a VSP special agent was stabbed while trying to make an arrest in Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan M. Condra, 36, is charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer after a special agent suffered serious injuries while attempting to arrest him in connection to two stabbings earlier that day.

State police said the agent, who was serving as a member of the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force at the time, returned fire and struck Condra multiple times.

Condra suffered serious injuries and is currently in police custody.

State police confirmed Condra is a suspect in two stabbings being investigated by the Richmond Police Department: the first around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Marshall Street and another in the 200 block of East Cary Street around 6:10 a.m.

SCENE VIDEO: Person stabbed to death in downtown Richmond, sources say

SCENE VIDEO: Person stabbed to death in downtown Richmond, sources say

Both stabbing victims were homeless, according to Crime Insider sources. The first victim was sleeping on a bench when he was stabbed and suffered serious injuries. The second, identified as Devin Sherrod, 57, died from his injuries.

In the course of that investigation, the Capital City Intelligence Center used license plate readers and cameras in the area to identify a vehicle and person of interest, Edwards said Saturday.



Richmond Police contacted the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to help locate Condra.

"We didn't have warrants on him relating to the stabbing, but he had other warrants from Henrico County that we could arrest him on. He was a person of interest in those two stabbings," Edwards said.

NEWS CONFERENCE: Police chief details serial stabbing investigation and shooting

NEWS CONFERENCE: Police chief gives update after Richmond stabbing suspect shot

A second Task Force officer, who was also injured during the confrontation, was transported to another hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the officer suffered a graze wound from a bullet that ricocheted.

A state police spokesperson said the special agent has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy. The special agent is still recovering from the injuries.



SCENE VIDEO: US Marshals shoot serial stabbing suspect in Richmond

SCENE VIDEO: US Marshals shoot serial stabbing suspect in Richmond

The motive for the stabbings remains unclear. RPD has not yet announced charges against Condra or additional details.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.