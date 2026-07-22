Spring Run Road development raises traffic, school concerns for some Chesterfield residents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A proposed 199-home development near Spring Run and Hensley roads has some residents worried about traffic and the impact on local schools.

Melora Saunders has lived on Spring Run Road for 40 years. She said getting out of her driveway is already a challenge.

"I have to plan doctors appointments around, 'Well, it's school time,' I know I'm not going to be able to get out of my driveway," Saunders said.

The proposal would build about two homes per acre on land near Spring Run and Hensley.

"I know how hard it is to get out of my driveway some days, not every day, but most days. And this is just going to compound that with more cars being able to come and go on that road," Saunders said.

The developer says the project would include widening Spring Run Road with dedicated turn lanes to help traffic flow. Plans also include preserving about 25% of the property as amenity space around the lake and wildlife habitats, major repairs to a dam that is in poor condition and expected to fail, and a telecommunications tower to improve cell service.

Planning Commissioner Gib Sloan said improved cell service is a priority for the area.

"The improve cell phone service in this part of the county is something we absolutely, desperately have to have," Sloan said.

The county projects the development would increase EMS calls by 1%, generate an additional 98 police calls yearly, and add nearly 100 students to area schools.

Melanie Downs said the impact on schools is a major concern.

"This development is going to add nothing more but more traffic, more people in the schools. They said the schools are marginally under capacity. Well, you put something like this in there, they're going to be over capacity," Downs said.

Residents say they understand the property will eventually be developed. Their concern is the size of the project.

"It's all going to change. It's all going to change with all these houses. I'm okay. The guy has the right to sell his property. The guy has the right to sell it to a developer. I understand that, but does it have to be that many houses?" Saunders said.

Now that the planning commission has approved the proposal, the decision moves to the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

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