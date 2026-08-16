Person killed in shooting at West End apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRCICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico's West End early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to the 00 block of Craighill Road at 3:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the police department's online emergency communications logs. That is in the county's Tuckahoe neighborhood.

No suspect information or additional details were immediately available.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

SCENE VIDEO: Person killed in West End apartments shooting

SCENE VIDEO: Person killed in West End apartments shooting

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