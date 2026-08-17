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18,000-plus remain without power after storms knock out electricity to thousands across Central Virginia

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Hour-by-hour look at lines of storms Sunday
Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Hour-by-hour look at lines of storms Sunday
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RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 18,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity in Virginia after powerful storms moved through the Commonwealth on Sunday night.

Roughly 10,000 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 10:30 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were concentrated in Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond.

  • Chesterfield — 6,166
  • Hanover — 65
  • Henrico — 1,750
  • New Kent —184
  • Powhatan — 72
  • Richmond City — 1,801

A Flash Flood Warning remained in effect for the City of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico, Chesterfield and Powhatan counties until midnight.

Locally heavy rain continues in some of these areas. A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for the Tri-Cities area until 1 a.m.

A few more storms are likely to be scattered across the region overnight. It will be warm and muggy, with lows in the low 70s.

Flood Alerts

Today's Forecast

Localized flooding remains possible with a few more storms tonight

The Weather Authority

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

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