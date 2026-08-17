18,000-plus remain without power after storms knock out electricity to thousands across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 18,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity in Virginia after powerful storms moved through the Commonwealth on Sunday night.

Roughly 10,000 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 10:30 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were concentrated in Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond.



Chesterfield — 6,166

Hanover — 65

Henrico — 1,750

New Kent —184

Powhatan — 72

Richmond City — 1,801

A Flash Flood Warning remained in effect for the City of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico, Chesterfield and Powhatan counties until midnight.

Locally heavy rain continues in some of these areas. A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for the Tri-Cities area until 1 a.m.

A few more storms are likely to be scattered across the region overnight. It will be warm and muggy, with lows in the low 70s.

Today's Forecast Localized flooding remains possible with a few more storms tonight The Weather Authority

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