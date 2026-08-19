Second suspect arrested in connection to VSU shooting that injured 5

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of five people at Virginia State University over the weekend.

Chesterfield County police announced the second arrest of Ja'niah Johnson, 19, on Tuesday. According to investigators, Johnson is the student at VSU and the resident of the dorm where the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Camron Harris was located.

Police in Chesterfield County say that at 1:28 a.m. on August 15, they were called to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street for the reported shooting.

Five victims were found outside the dorms of Virginia State University and were taken to nearby hospitals. One victim, who was initially listed with life-threatening injuries, has been upgraded to critical condition. The remaining victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims haven't been released. But the following descriptions have been provided.

1. Male, 21 – non-student – critical injuries

2. Male, 23 – non-student – non-life-threatening injuries

3. Female, 19 – non-student – non-life-threatening injuries

4. Male, 17 – non-student – non-life-threatening injuries

5. Male, 20 – student – non-life-threatening injuries

After being given a tip by a witness who stated that Harris was involved in the shooting and had gotten into a verbal argument with one of the victims.

Court documents say an Instagram story posted to Harris' account showed a video of the VSU campus, time stamped less than 20 minutes before the shooting.

Another person told police that before the shooting, they heard a male named Cameron was planning to shoot due to an argument.

Detectives obtained a phone ping for Harris' phone number, and his device's location was shown on VSU's campus. Investigators were also able to obtain Instagram account information, including messages.

At 1:42 a.m., an Instagram account messaged Harris: "u heard them shots," to which Harris replied, "It was us."

Officers found Harris hiding in a dorm room closet and interviewed him, where he confirmed his cell phone number and Instagram account.

Detectives with Chesterfield County police say they obtained a misdemeanor warrant for Ja'niah Johnson on Monday for obstruction after the fact.

When police contacted Johnson on Tuesday, she voluntarily returned to Virginia and turned herself into police.



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