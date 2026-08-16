Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

2 people stabbed in Prince George neighborhood; suspect also injured, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026
Prince George Police Lights Generic Day Crime Crash
Posted
and last updated

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were stabbed in a Prince George County neighborhood on Sunday morning, and a suspect who was also injured is now in police custody, according to officials.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of Partridge Court at 10 a.m., Alexis Grochmal with Prince George Police said.

While en route, police found two victims who were already on their way to Southside Regional Medical Center.

One victim suffered more serious but non-life-threatening wounds while the other had minor injuries, Grochmal said.

The suspect, who was also injured, was being evaluated by emergency room personnel Sunday afternoon, police said.

Detectives remained on the scene and were "actively following leads," Grochmal said.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2770 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone