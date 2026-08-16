2 people stabbed in Prince George neighborhood; suspect also injured, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were stabbed in a Prince George County neighborhood on Sunday morning, and a suspect who was also injured is now in police custody, according to officials.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of Partridge Court at 10 a.m., Alexis Grochmal with Prince George Police said.

While en route, police found two victims who were already on their way to Southside Regional Medical Center.

One victim suffered more serious but non-life-threatening wounds while the other had minor injuries, Grochmal said.

The suspect, who was also injured, was being evaluated by emergency room personnel Sunday afternoon, police said.

Detectives remained on the scene and were "actively following leads," Grochmal said.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2770 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.