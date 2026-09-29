Parents demand action after Nolan Wells post targeting Huguenot football players: 'Distasteful... the lowest'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A social media post targeting Huguenot High School football players is drawing outrage from parents after it began circulating following a Friday night game against rival Midlothian High School.

The post included a photo that removed the face of Nolan Wells and replaced it with the face of a Huguenot player.

Wells died on July 4 while on a boating trip with friends off the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

His death made national headlines, and his family is now demanding more answers after a Mississippi grand jury found no evidence to bring charges in connection with the Black teenager's death.

Watch: Video may show Nolan Wells in final moments

New video may show Nolan Wells in final moments before death on July 4

Huguenot parent Jasmine Robinson said she was disturbed by what she saw online after the game.

"To get on the internet and see after the game that they posted that picture that was in relation to the Nolan Wells case," Robinson said. "That is distasteful. That's like the lowest you can do."

Chesterfield County Public Schools is aware of the post. Midlothian High School Principal Shawn Abel called it "unacceptable."

Abel said a school board investigation found the post was made by a student off campus and that it was not a Midlothian football player who made the post.

He said the incident underscores the importance of conversations with children about the consequences of inappropriate and harmful social media use.

Huguenot parent Nicole West, whose son plays on the football team, said she will continue to speak up and demand disciplinary action against those responsible.

"These are kids. These are great kids. These are Division One kids. These are great kids that want to be, that want to make it. They want to make it, and and they're being addressed with racism, with hate, with with you know, and they can't address it themselves," West said.

A spokesperson with Chesterfield County Public Schools said student privacy laws prevent the district from sharing any disciplinary consequences that students involved in this case may face.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.