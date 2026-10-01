Richmond plans 700+ intersection safety improvements as part of Vision Zero initiative; Community reacts

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Transportation plans to make more than 700 safety improvements at intersections across the city as part of its Vision Zero initiative, with the first phase launching this fall.

The first 350 improvements are expected to begin in the fall. A second phase will bring changes to another 350 intersections next year.

At 24th and Main in Shockoe Bottom it's a busy intersection where pedestrians, GRTC bus riders, and cars constantly flow through the busy intersection. The city plans to target left turns as one of its first improvements. The intersection is part of the city's High Injury Network, an area where transportation officials say they see too many crashes.

Richmond Transportation Director Andy Boenau said the goal is to make the city's streets safer for everyone.

"We want people of all ages and all physical abilities to be able to move through the city of Richmond safely," Boenau said.

One of the planned changes at 24th and Main is called left turn hardening.

"What left turn hardening will do is put what looks like a speed bump in the center of the street, extending from those two yellow lines, enough that they have to come up past that and then turn left. That makes it better for pedestrians," Boenau said.

The goal is to force left turns to be slower and more predictable. The broader improvement plan also includes:

High visibility crosswalks

Fresh pavement markings

Clearing obstructions that block signs or traffic signals

Boenau said the low-cost improvements are designed to benefit not just drivers, but also pedestrians and transit riders.

"Doing these types of low-cost improvements to slow people down and improve safety at the intersections also improves safety for people walking on and off of our busses, our express sidewalks," Boenau said.

Residents near the affected intersections say the changes are overdue. Cassidy Holth, who lives and walks in the area, said she welcomes the improvements.

"I do live around here, and I walk around here a lot. And these are particularly like dangerous intersections, even though the bus stop is right here," Holth said.

Holth added that the city shouldn't have to wait for a tragedy to act.

"It shouldn't take a tragedy for them to make change," Holth said.

Another resident echoed the sentiment, saying improvements are always worthwhile.

"Anything you can improve, you should do" said another Richmond resident.

Transportation leaders say they will continue tracking crash and speed data to determine whether the changes are working.

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