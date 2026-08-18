Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Prince George Royals

2025 record: 3-7

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Tom Hall (3rd season, 202-89 career record at Prince George & Manchester)

Returning starters: 15

Of note: Prince George ended last season with a five-game losing streak after they started the year 3-2. Despite the skid, three of those losses came by eight points or less, showing how close the Royals were to turning their season around. Head coach Tom Hall, coming off just the third losing season of his career, welcomes back plenty of experience, including East Carolina commit Lawrence Hewlett at running back and William & Mary commit William Bostic at safety. Prince George also enters the season with an intriguing battle for QB1 as Cooper Hatton and a young challenger compete for the starting job.

