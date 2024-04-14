Marketplace
Chesterfield CA explains reason for justifying deadly shooting of Charles ByersBarr explained the timeline of events that led to her decision in an official letter to the Chesterfield Police Department, dated March 15.
Crime Insider laments Virginia violence: 'It shouldn't be this way'After a particularly violent night in Central Virginia, CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett shared his thoughts about the recent crimes he has reported on in our region.
Athletes frustrated after airline disassembled wheelchairs without knowledgeFamily members said they were in disbelief when they got off the plane in Richmond to see their sports chairs disassembled and the parts mixed up with many other pieces on the jet bridge.
Elderly, disabled neighbors forced to move over persistent elevator issuesMore than 100 people living at the Carriage House in Petersburg were moved to other accommodations due to persistent elevator issues at the apartment building.
