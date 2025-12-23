Police ID man killed while bicycling in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police continue to investigate the death of a bicyclist struck and killed by a driver at about 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025 in the 4300 block of River Road in Ettrick.

"A gray 2012 Mazda 3 sedan was traveling westbound on River Road near Brickhouse Drive when it struck a bicyclist who was also traveling westbound on River Road," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. " The bicyclist, identified as William Mason of the 19600 block of Little Road in Chesterfield, was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Mazda remained on scene and is cooperating with police."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.