George Bond, Virginia man whose community brightened his backyard with Christmas magic, passes away

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — George Bond, the Mechanicsville man whose birthday was brightened with Christmas magic amid his battle with terminal cancer, has passed away. His wife, Renee Bond, shared the news with CBS 6 Wednesday.

Renee organized a community gathering in November for George's birthday to light up his backyard and raise his spirits and bring Christmas early.

"I want his children to have this memory instead of a grief memory," she told CBS 6 at the time.

The theme of the celebration was "It's a Wonderful Life."

"The first time he watched 'It's a Wonderful Life' which is the theme of this party, he cried because he felt like he didn't have any friends," Renee said. "When we watched it a couple of weeks ago, he cried because he didn't know how many friends he had."

The community showed up in numbers to help George celebrate his birthday, Christmas and New Year's just a little bit early.

"It's a good number of completions, 70. Just overwhelmed with love and gratitude. Thank y'all," George said on the day of his celebration.

"He's sad that he's leaving me. But he's excited because he's going to see his mom and dad again, but most of all he's going to get in his father, his maker's, arms," Renee said. "It has been a wonderful life."

CBS 6 is keeping the Bond family in our thoughts during this difficult time. Email condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

