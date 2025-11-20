Wife wants to bring early Christmas magic to husband battling stage 4 cancer. Here's how you can help.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond-area couple is asking the community to help create a magical Christmas lights display for a husband's birthday celebration as he battles stage 4 terminal cancer.

George and Rene Bond, both 69, met almost four decades ago when music served as their matchmaker. Known as "Jammin George," his cross-country stint playing guitar led him to a lead singer who would also become his leading lady.

"We started out as friends, then we started singing a few songs together," George said.

"George loves his music, that man I have not found an instrument he cannot play," Rene said.

The pair formed a band and blended their families, spending the next 37 years making memories and adding new lines to the lyrics of their life.

"She's my living angel," George said.

Unfortunately, a diagnosis disrupted the future the music partners had planned.

"My husband has stage 4 terminal cancer," Rene said. "As aggressive as this has been I feel like we'll be lucky to have him through Christmas."

Despite the toll the uncertainty and pain this disease has brought, Rene is determined to ensure whatever time he has left will be filled with joy. In celebration of his birthday on Nov. 22, she is inviting the community to her home for a Christmas lights extravaganza.

"We knew he would be too sick to go to the plans he had taking them to Ginter Park," Rene said. "Why don't we do something in the back yard for his birthday celebration? And I said, 'Since he wanted to show y'all the lights, let's show him the lights.'"

Hoping to fill her entire backyard with as many lights as possible, she's asking anyone who can to bring Christmas lights to her house.

"We're going to have fun finding little nooks and crannies, decorating the fence decorating the tree line, anywhere we can put lights there going to be," Rene said.

"So if you got lights you want to send, our yard is open," Rene said.

George says the Christmas magic is bringing light to some very dark days.

"To have all these people coming together shows me their love for me... It's beautiful," George said.

"I want his children to have this memory instead of a grief memory," Rene said.

Saturday's celebration starts at 3 p.m. and is open to anyone in need of a little love and laughter under the lights.

"We just want you to come and share the love, it's not about what you bring and to give him a birthday present is just you showing up," Rene said.

Anchored in their faith, Rene and George plan to share their final days together finishing the notes of their beautiful ballad, sharing their song with each and every person they can.

"I know when I get on the other side it's going to be another party going on," George said.

Those who want to donate Christmas lights can bring them to 7361 Fullview Avenue, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.

