Väsen Brewing Co. opens South Richmond taproom serving Kobop Korean barbecue

Väsen Brewing's Southside taproom is located at 5047 Forest Hill Ave.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Forest Hill’s newest brewery taproom has poured its first beers. Väsen Brewing Co. opened its new Southside taproom at 5047 Forest Hill Ave. on Friday.

The local brewery took over a 5,900-square-foot space where restaurants Cafe Zata and Westover Station had previously operated. Shacking up with Väsen in the facility is restaurant Kobop, which Jason Song previously operated as a food truck. Kobop’s menu includes Korean barbecue, fried chicken, bao buns and tacos. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

