Richmond foundations partner to ensure no family goes without Christmas gifts

RICHMOND, Va. — Families lined the hallway with anticipation as two Richmond foundations joined forces to bring Christmas joy to the community.

The Ricky Johnson Foundation partnered with the Isaac Samuel Rodriguez Foundation to distribute gifts to families in Richmond's Southside.

"We've blessed a lot of people. A lot of people walked out here. They wanted to just say thank you. If it wasn't for this giveaway they might have not had anything for Christmas, so they're really appreciative," Ricky Johnson said.

The Ricky Johnson Foundation has become a regular presence in helping less fortunate families in the area.

Johnson's approach to giving is simple.

"We don't even give you an application. Everyone is approved because you woke up this morning and we want to make sure that God gives you a blessing," Johnson said.

Jose Rodriguez, who partnered with Johnson for the event, shares a similar passion for helping others during the holidays.

"We like to help people. Especially at this time of year," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez lost his youngest son, Isaac Samuel Rodriguez, to murder in 2021. He and his wife Martha created their foundation to give back and help while sharing their son's name and story.

Each gift distributed was personally picked out and wrapped. Their dedication powered them through what can be an emotionally challenging time of year.

Rodriguez said seeing the smiles as he handed out toys in honor of Isaac helped lift the weight he feels during the holidays, even if just for a moment.

"I hope he's so proud," Rodriguez said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.