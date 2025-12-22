Temperatures in the 60s this Christmas in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny with a bit of a chill. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. A weak disturbance will pass through the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning with a few rain showers possible. There's a slight chance this could start as a little sleet or patchy freezing rain to the north and west of Richmond. Any precipitation will be light and spotty. Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60. Temperatures for Christmas Eve will lower through the 40s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. There may be a few sprinkles during the morning on Christmas Day as a warm front moves north across the region. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We'll have variable cloudiness with a passing shower or two possible during the afternoon.

At this time Saturday looks dry, with increasing clouds and a few late day showers on Sunday. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

