200 families receive free toys at Atlantic Outreach holiday giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. — Atlantic Outreach Group delivered holiday joy to nearly 200 local families during their 8th annual Holiday Helping Hands toy giveaway on Saturday

The event ensured no child was left behind this Christmas, providing free toys along with festive activities including face painting, balloon animals, a hot chocolate bar and visits with Santa Claus.

"We are celebrating our 8th annual holiday helping hands where we invite families to come out to get toys, have some fun, take pictures with Santa, face painting, all of the good stuff," said Kheila Jones, executive director of Atlantic Outreach Group.

Families who didn't register in advance were also given gifts while supplies lasted.

