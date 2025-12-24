Urgent update on this shuttered Red Lobster in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- HCA is extending its growing urgent care arm into eastern Henrico. The health system recently leased the closed Red Lobster building at 4415 S. Laburnum Ave., where it plans to open a location of its CareNow urgent care brand. The 7,200-square-foot building is an outparcel of the White Oak Village shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
