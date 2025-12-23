Fire chief shares life-saving holiday gift ideas for your family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — If you're looking for last-minute gifts, a Henrico fire chief has some ideas that could literally save lives.

Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds from Fire Station 3 in Henrico County shared several life-saving gift suggestions that go beyond typical holiday presents.

"We always want to make sure the gold standard is always working smoke detectors," Reynolds said. "Once they're 10 years old, they always recommend that you replace them."

Reynolds emphasized that carbon monoxide alarms are absolutely essential for home safety.

"Absolutely the most important thing you can have at your house is carbon monoxide alarms, especially if you have gas heat, gas logs, oil heat," Reynolds said. "Carbon monoxide is a silent killer."

For families living in two-story homes, Reynolds recommended considering an escape ladder.

"An escape ladder is something that you may not think about but could really save your life," Reynolds said.

Other essential safety items Reynolds suggested include a properly mounted fire extinguisher and flashlights for emergency situations.

For questions about fire safety, residents can contact Henrico Fire.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.