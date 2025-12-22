Death investigation underway at 7th and Franklin streets in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday morning in downtown Richmond.

The body was found near the intersection of 7th and Franklin streets.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that it appeared the deceased jumped from a structure in that area.

Richmond police have not yet released information about the incident.

Help is available for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Dial 988 to reach the suicide and crisis hotline.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

