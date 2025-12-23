Virginia teens arrested for attempted murder at FedEx facility

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a November 25 shooting at a FedEx facility in Hanover County, deputies announced Tuesday.

Isaiah Derrell Murray, 18, of Sandston, was arrested on December 2, and Lanser Lee Carter, 18, of Richmond, was arrested on December 19. Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder and other gun-related crimes.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:26 p.m. along the 10900 block of Air Park Road.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that three adult males and one adult female were involved in an altercation in the parking lot as they were leaving the facility," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson said. "During the incident, gunfire was exchanged before all parties fled the area."

Deputies previously told CBS 6 that two men showed up at the facility that night looking for another employee and opened fire on that person. The targeted employee was being picked up by his mother when the shooting began, and return fire was exchanged, according to sources at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.