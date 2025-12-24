Measles case confirmed in Central Virginia: What you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed one case of measles in Central Virginia, marking the state's fifth reported case in 2025.

The adult patient developed symptoms and remained at home following their exposure, according to VDH officials. No additional locations where others may have been exposed have been identified.

"Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes," VDH said.

The VDH emphasized that measles is preventable through the MMR vaccine, which provides lifetime protection with two doses.

Virginia maintains high vaccination rates, with approximately 95% of kindergarteners fully vaccinated against measles.

However, infants too young for vaccination and unvaccinated individuals remain at high risk if exposed to the virus.

Measles symptoms typically appear in two stages:

The first stage includes fever greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and cough. These symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure.

The second stage starts three to five days later when a rash appears on the face and spreads throughout the body. Infected individuals are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after it develops.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.