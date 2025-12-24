How Richmond can help Shanisse Palmer raise $50K for Jamaica Hurricane Relief

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond-area entrepreneur is leading a fundraising campaign to help rebuild her hometown in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa devastated the Caribbean island.

Shanisse Palmer is working to raise $50,000 to help restore Lethe village.

"Even just thinking about it is making me teary, but the biggest thing is just helping families and small kids in Jamaica. In our village Lethe homes are lost. The road is completely destroyed," Palmer said.

Palmer has been organizing fundraisers in the Richmond area to gather community support for the rebuilding effort.

"So far our goal is $50,000. That is gonna give us enough to get the roads rebuilt and then get supplies for the homes and rebuild the school and just supplies for kids," Palmer said.

The fundraising campaign has received support from local media, with Virginia This Morning offering assistance to help Palmer reach her goal and support the village's recovery efforts.