Virginia community supports homestead owner during cancer battle

MONTPELIER, Va. — In the wake of COVID, Kari Smith started a small farm to give back to her community. But now, after a devastating cancer diagnosis, Smith needs help in turn, and her community is stepping up in a big way.

At the Rhythm Ranch Homestead in Montpelier, Smith has found her sanctuary.

"There's something about being able to just walk out and see nature and God's creation that just, it's peaceful for me, super peaceful," Smith said.

Since the pandemic, the homestead has been Smith's way of helping her community. Each year, her holiday open house brings Montpelier neighbors from near and far for what has become a cherished tradition.

Smith didn't think the event would happen this year when she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. But her family, friends, and even teachers and counselors from her children's school stepped in to help, making ornaments, goat's milk soap, lip balm and even fudge.

Among the handmade items are special ornaments that hold personal meaning for Smith.

"These are ornaments that I make, so they're scallop shells, but even though they're broken, they're put back together and they're beautiful," Smith said.

One volunteer, who taught piano to Smith years ago, was moved by the community response.

"It's so great to see what people are giving back to her, and, you know, that the community has come together to help her. Anything we can do to help her, because she's so deserving and the family's so deserving," the volunteer said.

For Smith, witnessing the outpouring of support from people she barely knew was overwhelming.

"Most of these people, I knew the counselors, a lot of the teachers I didn't even know. And to give up a weekend day during the holiday season is such a big deal," Smith said. "You see a lot of the ugliness in the world and to see people just want to give. It just makes everything seem OK. It makes it seem like everything's going to be OK."

CBS 6's Tracy Sears surprised Smith with a gift card as part of the Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

"You've given so much to so many others. At CBS 6, we wanted to tell you that we're thinking of you, too, and praying for you and hoping you have a wonderful, merry Christmas," Sears said. "It's not much, but we just thought it was a little something to help you with everything you need helping with right now."

"Thank you so much," Smith said.

While Smith says the road ahead is long, her healing began at the farm surrounded by community support during the holiday season.

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story to CBS 6 Gives.