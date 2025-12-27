Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mike Goldberg surprises high school band director: 'You make a big difference'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Meteorologist Mike Goldberg recently surprised a local music educator as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, recognizing his dedication to bringing together talented young musicians across Central Virginia.

Manchester High School Band Director Christopher Fens has been instrumental in helping organize the Central Virginia Wind Symphony's annual Holiday Spectacular.

"You may be familiar with the Central Virginia Wind Symphony, a musical ensemble that I put together each holiday season comprised of the most talented high school musicians all across Central Virginia," Goldberg said.

Goldberg works with area band directors to make the symphony happen, and wanted to spotlight Fens' contributions to the program.

"I have been involved with the Central Virginia Wind Symphony for many years," Fens said. "It has just been a tremendous opportunity for our students to get an idea of what it's like to put together a concert and so few rehearsals — and the expectations to put on an incredible performance in a short period of time."

High school musicians shine at Central Virginia Wind Symphony's Holiday Spectacular

The program challenges students to perform harder music in an environment with peers who share their passion for their instruments.

"The ability to do harder music in an environment with people that love performing their instruments as much as they do. The positive impact from that experience has just spread throughout our program," Fens said.

Fens has been helping organize the distribution of music, so students receive it before the first rehearsal, giving them a professional-level experience that emphasizes preparation.

As part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, made possible with the support of Virginia Credit Union, Goldberg presented Fens with a gift card to purchase more music for his program.

"Wow, thank you very much," Fens said. "I know exactly what I'm going to order with it, too."

Goldberg praised Fens for making a big difference in the community through his musical leadership and dedication to students.

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story to CBS 6 Gives.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

