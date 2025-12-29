Lane surprises 'Final Score Friday' super fan with goodie bag

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte scored a touchdown this holiday season, surprising a devoted "Final Score Friday" fan.

As part of CBS 6's Month of Giving in partnership with Virginia Credit Union, Lane brought some holiday joy to Greg Wallace, who works at PBR of Mechanicsville on Chamberlayne Road.

When Lane walked into the kitchen to surprise Wallace, he was already watching football.

"I have it on very good authority that you're a pretty big fan of Final Score Friday. Is that accurate?" Lane asked.

"Yes, I've been watching it since I was in high school," Wallace said.

Wallace attended Meadowbrook High School, home of the Monarchs. He sometimes watches Final Score Friday at work if he misses it the night before.

When asked what he would change about the show if he were in charge for a day, Wallace said he wouldn't change much.

"I don't think it would be much that I would change. Y'all do an excellent job," Wallace said.

He did suggest adding more Meadowbrook highlights to the show.

For CBS 6's Month of Giving, Lane presented Wallace with a gift bag to thank him for his loyal viewership.