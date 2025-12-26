CBS 6 thanks couple behind one of Virginia's best Christmas displays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Al and Esther Thompson have been creating Christmas magic for 27 years, transforming their Glen Allen home into a winter wonderland that draws families from across Virginia and beyond. Their beloved Christmas on Wendhurst display features thousands of lights and handmade decorations that have become a cherished holiday tradition for countless visitors.

After nearly three decades of spreading Christmas joy, the Thompsons announced this year marks the end of their world-famous holiday display. The couple has decided to retire from the massive undertaking that has brought smiles to thousands of families each December.

Watch: Christmas on Wendhurst to light up for the last time

After 27 years, beloved Glen Allen holiday display to light up for the last time

During a recent visit to cover their story, CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels surprised the couple with recognition for their years of community service.

"It's the CBS 6 Month of Giving. And every day of the month we pick one person that has made a huge impact in some way to someone's life and you all have made an impact to thousands and thousands of people, not just here in Virginia, but across the United States and across the world," Samuels said. "So on behalf of CBS 6 and Virginia Credit Union, we want to say thank you so much for everything that you all have done. This is a small donation. You can put it anywhere that you want, or maybe you just treat yourselves to something absolutely amazing as you finally retire after 27 years."