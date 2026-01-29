City worker gets surprise gift after 27 years of winter storm service

RICHMOND, Va. — While some people are enjoying snow days this week, city, county, and state workers have been battling harsh winter conditions in an effort to keep roads and sidewalks safe.

William Keller, a city employee with 27.5 years of service, shared his experience working through the recent winter storm. The dedicated worker drives approximately 100 miles to work each day.

"Cold and snow and a lot of ice," he said, describing the challenging conditions over the past four days.

The veteran employee noted this winter storm felt different from previous years.

"Yeah, it's a lot colder this year. It's slippery and [the ice is] hard," Keller said.

Despite the dangerous conditions, Keller maintains his dedication to the job while staying connected with his family.

"No, they, they know I'm OK. I watch what I do and everything," he said when asked if his family worries about him during these operations.

As part of CBS 6 Gives, Caroline Coleburn surprised him with a gift card to show appreciation for his service.

"Thank you very much. I sure can use it," he said upon receiving the unexpected gift.

