Joi surprises woman who helps to feed and clothe neighbors after she faced homelessness as a child

RICHMOND, Va. — With help from Virginia Credit Union, Joi surprised Samantha Coles with a gift to thank her for her community service.

Coles, who faced both hunger and homelessness as a child, now helps others in similar situations through the group she founded, the Love and Kindness Krew.

"Each month we host feeding events at the Salvation Army shelter. We do clothing drives," Coles said. "We are talking, encouraging, hugging, praying for those who we come in contact with. The goal is to wake up and know that someone out here cares about them."

Joi presented Coles with a donation to help the Love and Kindness Krew continue giving back.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

