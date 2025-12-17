Man arrested in connection to bank robbery near Chesterfield Towne Center

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Chesterfield County last week.

Leonard C. Parker Jr., 36, was arrested in Richmond Tuesday after the Truist Bank along Koger Center Boulevard, near Chesterfield Towne Center, was robbed Friday.

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Police say parker passed the bank teller a note and demanded money before leaving the scene with the note and an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.