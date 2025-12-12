Bank robbed in North Chesterfield; suspect ran from scene, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a bank in North Chesterfield was robbed on Friday morning, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The robbery happened at Truist on Koger Center Boulevard, near Chesterfield Towne Center.

Sources say the suspect, who has not been identified at this time, ran from the scene.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

