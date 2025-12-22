Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in Richmond hit-and-run was found lying in grass, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Richmond's Southside on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officers were called about a man lying in the grass near the 100 block of Green Acres Avenue just after 5:50 p.m., according to officials with Richmond Police. That is not far from Old Midlothian Turnpike and the Mobile Towne Mobile Home Park.

The man was found unresponsive and taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officers said.

Investigators said the man was hit by a vehicle headed south on Green Acres Avenue.

Police said their investigation into the hit-and-run crash is ongoing.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Douglas Peppel at 804-646-1042 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

